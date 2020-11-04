Top-ranked Osage prevents Assumption from its first state final

CEDAR RAPIDS — So close. Yet so far away.
The Davenport Assumption High School volleyball team was point-for-point with top-ranked Osage for three sets Wednesday afternoon at the Class 3A state tournament.
But the inability to finish in the second and third sets proved costly for the Knights.
After Osage pulled out wins in the middle two sets, it cruised in the fourth set to register a 23-25, 26-24, 25-23, 25-17 semifinal triumph at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse.
“We just couldn’t put the ball down those last few points (of the second and third sets),” setter Annabelle Costello said. “We kept that high intensity with them in the first few sets, but we couldn’t do it in the last set.”
Osage, after semifinal losses each of the past three seasons, will play in the school’s first state championship match at 3 p.m. Thursday against third-ranked Mount Vernon.
Assumption (23-3) matches its best finish in program history.
After the Knights received their trophy, coach Bre Scherler thanked each of her six seniors for their contributions to the program. Assumption graduates four starters in Costello, Emma Schubert, Claire Smith and Anna Quijas.
“I have six amazing older sisters, one of them being my blood,” sophomore A.J. Schubert said, “but they’re all family to me. They’ve meant so much to me, our team and our coaches. They’ll be missed.”
Thanks to a half-dozen kills from A.J. Schubert and a scrappy defense, Assumption pulled out the first set. The Knights were relentless in the back row digging up several of the Green Devils’ hard attacks and presenting a strong block.
“We pushed hard to get those digs up and pushed hard on those blocks,” said libero Bri Gartner, who anchored the back row with 22 digs.
Assumption had a golden opportunity to snag a two-set lead. It had two set points at 24-22, but Osage recorded back-to-back kills to even it. Then it squared the match after an Assumption hitting error and a Claudia Aschenbrenner kill.
The Knights were in position again in the third set, holding 18-14 and 21-19 advantages. The Green Devils, though, tallied four straight to move in front and eventually a 2-1 lead in sets.
“We’re known for fighting back,” Osage senior hitter Danielle Johnson said after matching teammate Paige Kisley with 19 kills. “We’ve been in a lot of matches where we started slow and finished strong. We showed just how much pushback we have as a team.”
Scherler’s squad hung around early in the fourth set, but Osage used three separate four-point swings to gain separation.
“I could kind of see toward the back end of the match where we were getting a little bit fatigued,” Scherler said. “We weren’t as sharp on our defense, the block broke down with arms not pushing over the net. When those type of little things happen, a little bit of confidence goes away and you stop the communication.
“I was looking toward the students and my bench to get some type of energy going to help implore and push our girls to the next level. We needed something that was outside of them to get going.”
Osage finished with a 55-41 cushion in kills and hit .155 to Assumption’s .071. The Knights had 26 hitting errors in the final three sets after committing only four in the first set.
Scherler and AJ Schubert felt the Knights became too tentative.
“Osage has a lot of firepower, but we did not give our firepower back to them,” said Schubert, who recorded 19 kills and 13 digs. “We weren’t swinging enough. We had a lot of tools we should have been using.”
Freshman Maggie Johnson had seven kills and Anna Strajack chipped in five for the Knights. All three of Assumption's losses were to teams in a state semifinal.
"This is a really positive season, a great way to end my senior year and my last time playing volleyball," said Costello, who had 28 assists and 12 digs.
While the four senior starters are significant losses, the Knights do return a strong nucleus with A.J. Schubert, Johnson, Gartner and Strajack. Carly Rolf is expected to slide over and play setter next season, and middle Piper Seberg is expected back after missing this year with an injury.
“We have a lot of good talent coming in, and I’m glad these younger kids got this amount of state experience,” Scherler said.
The Knights believe a return trip is not out of question.
"We have people in line ready, we're going to practice and lay our hearts out there," A.J. Schubert said. "We're going to be back next year."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!