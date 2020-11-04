Top-ranked Osage prevents Assumption from its first state final

Thanks to a half-dozen kills from A.J. Schubert and a scrappy defense, Assumption pulled out the first set. The Knights were relentless in the back row digging up several of the Green Devils’ hard attacks and presenting a strong block.

“We pushed hard to get those digs up and pushed hard on those blocks,” said libero Bri Gartner, who anchored the back row with 22 digs.

Assumption had a golden opportunity to snag a two-set lead. It had two set points at 24-22, but Osage recorded back-to-back kills to even it. Then it squared the match after an Assumption hitting error and a Claudia Aschenbrenner kill.

The Knights were in position again in the third set, holding 18-14 and 21-19 advantages. The Green Devils, though, tallied four straight to move in front and eventually a 2-1 lead in sets.

“We’re known for fighting back,” Osage senior hitter Danielle Johnson said after matching teammate Paige Kisley with 19 kills. “We’ve been in a lot of matches where we started slow and finished strong. We showed just how much pushback we have as a team.”

Scherler’s squad hung around early in the fourth set, but Osage used three separate four-point swings to gain separation.