Augustana men's basketball coach Grey Giovanine shrugged off the thought of any “top-ranking curse.”
However, it appears as if the Vikings' stay atop the d3hoops national poll will be a short one after the No. 1 Vikings were knocked off 68-63 by No. 22 North Central in CCIW action at Gregory Arena on Thursday.
“We just didn't play well enough to win on the road against a good team,” Giovanine said after his club had its 17-game win streak snapped. “They are 18-3 and a damn good team. … You have to play well against a good team on the road, it's nothing more or less than that.”
The game was Augie's first since ascending to the top spot in this week's d3hoops poll and was quite a reversal from a 76-59 victory over the Cardinals at Carver Center earlier in January.
It was a back-and-forth game that Augie led by as many as eight points in the first half before settling for a 33-28 halftime lead.
With three 3-pointers to start the second half, NCC reclaimed the lead and went up by as many as seven. However, the Vikings, in a quest for an unprecedented five straight league titles, used a 9-0 spree in the middle of the second half to erase a 52-47 deficit.
With three 3-pointers to start the second half, NCC reclaimed the lead and went up by as many as seven. However, the Vikings, in a quest for an unprecedented five straight league titles, used a 9-0 spree in the middle of the second half to erase a 52-47 deficit.
Brett Benning, back in the lineup after missing two games because of a shoulder strain, sparked the spree on the defensive end with a pair of blocked shots following a Pierson Wofford layup.
However, the Cardinals responded with two big 3s and 5-of-6 free throws down the stretch to pull off the upset. NCC was 6-of-10 on 3s in the second half after hitting just 1-of-9 in the opening 20 minutes.
While Wofford led the Vikings' scoring with 15 points, Chrishawn Orange and Lucas Simon each had 11 points.
Women's basketball
Augustana 77, Elmhurst 55: While heating issues all day left the Carver Center at 49-degrees for the CCIW showdown, a hot start provided the impetus for Augie's blazing effort in a 77-55 victory.
Players on the bench were sporting hoodies – some, as well as Elmhurst assistant coaches, even went as far as wearing gloves and mittens. Augie even had a portable heater plugged in and running behind the bench. Most fans didn't even bother taking off their winter coats when they got in out of the snowy outside conditions.
The win gave the Vikings some cushion in a quest for a top four league finish and a spot in the approaching CCIW Tournament. The win moved Augie to 12-9, 6-6 and kept them in fourth place in the CCIW. Elmhurst, which came in right behind the Vikings, dropped to 8-12, 4-7.
Scooter Lopez, who finished with an Augie-high 17 points, hit a 3-pointer and added another bucket as the hosts jumped out to a 7-0 lead.
Ohio State 78, Illinois 70: Offensive struggles in the second quarter and defensive ones in the final period doomed the Illini against Ohio State on Thursday.
Illinois scored just eight points in the second quarter as the Buckeyes built en eight-point halftime advantage. The Illini climbed back to take a one-point lead into the final quarter, but Ohio State piled on 30 points to grab the win.
Brandi Beasley scored 23 points to lead the Illini. Alex Wittinger added 18 points and a pair of blocked shots in the loss.
Makayla Waterman led a balanced Ohio State attack with 18 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.