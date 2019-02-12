Top 5 warmest winters* Feb 12, 2019 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save 1877-78: 36.3 degrees1881-82: 35 degrees1931-32: 33.2 degrees1889-90: 32.5 degrees2001-02: 32.2 degrees *median temperatures Subscribe to Breaking News Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Temperature Winter Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Woman who allegedly stole car in Clinton causes three crashes Pleasant Valley students in wheelchairs cast aside at concert; school officials apologize Davenport man sentenced to 10 years in child pornography case Great heights: Quad-City iron workers are building new I-74 bridge Arconic Foundation offering paid manufacturing internships promotion Reader's Choice 2018 Click here to see the winners! Readers' Choice 2018 sponsored by Fireplaces Plus promotion What do our archives hold for you? Explore millions of historical pages from your local newspaper for just $7.95.
