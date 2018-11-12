The QC Theatre Workshop will present the 2002 Pulitzer Prize-winning play, "Topdog/Underdog" over two weekends, from Nov. 8-18 at 1730 Wilkes Ave., Davenport. Show times include 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets for productions at the QC Theatre Workshop are under a "Pay What It's Worth" policy. To make reservations and for more info, visit qctheatreworkshop.org.
