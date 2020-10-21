Total package: Betts paying off big for Dodgers in every way

"It's just all practice," Betts said. "In BP, I run the bases. In spring training, we're running bases, constantly putting in this work for this time."

The only other player with a walk and multiple stolen bases in an inning during a World Series game was Babe Ruth in 1921.

"Stolen bases are a thing for me. That's how I create runs and create havoc on the basepaths," Betts said.

"Once you get on the bases, you're not a hitter anymore — you run the bases. When you're in the outfield, you're on defense. I'm able to focus on the task at hand."

Betts led off the sixth with an opposite-field homer to right to make it 7-1. That was only his second career postseason homer — the other came in the 2018 World Series for Boston in a five-game series win over the Dodgers. And it made Betts the first player to have a home run, two stolen bases and two runs scored in a World Series game.

"I did a good job but my main responsibility is to win a World Series," Betts said. "That's all I'm trying to do."