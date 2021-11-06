Touted QB matchup now Love-Mahomes

Indeed, the Packers managed to overcome the loss of wide receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard to COVID protocols — to say nothing of a bunch of injuries on defense — to deal the Cardinals their first loss of the season last week.

It gave them a comfortable 3 1/2-game cushion on the Vikings in the NFC Central.

“Definitely it’s time for some of the young leaders, myself included, to step up. And we’ve had a great leader to learn from,” said Packers running back Aaron Jones, who could be Love's best friend Sunday. “So now, take that and put it to use.”

Meanwhile, the Chiefs still believe they are Super Bowl contenders after adding pass rusher Melvin Ingram ahead of the trade deadline to help their moribund defense. But they are still a half-game behind the Chargers, whom they've already lost to once, and 1 1/2 games behind the Raiders in what has become a wide-open AFC West.

“We're still moving the ball and doing a lot of great things,” Mahomes said, “but whenever you turn the ball over or get a penalty and get pushed back, that kind of ruins drives. It comes down to execution in this league and if you don't execute, if teams are going to make you drive the entire field, you have to show you can do that.”