In order for workers to pour concrete for the new bridge, the Illinois Department of Transportation will reduce the Iowa-bound I-74 ramp at River Drive to a single lane.
The lane reduction will take place on the nights of Wednesday, June 19 and Thursday, June 20, weather permitting. This will take place from approximately 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. both days.
The Illinois-bound off-ramp to River Drive will be closed from the same times on Wednesday and Thursday. Motorists should exit at the 7th Avenue off-ramp.
Beginning on Wednesday, June 19, River Drive in Moline will experience daily lane closures from 19th Street and 23rd Street for workers to strip the bridge deck and install electrical items under the bridge. Officials anticipate the work to be completed in approximately three weeks.
Also beginning on Wednesday, there will be daytime single lane closures on 4th Street between 19th Street and 23rd Street in Moline to allow workers to access the new bridge. Officials are anticipating the work to be finished in approximately two weeks.
