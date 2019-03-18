The team in charge of the new Interstate 74 bridge and its corridors is calling the next few months "the worst stage of the project" for traffic flow.
Major detours, a lane closure on the bridge and a thru-traffic bypass will demand the most of motorists' patience, beginning today.
Here are the most impactful changes:
• Iowa-bound Interstate 74 through-traffic will be detoured to I-80 and I-280.
• Traffic heading to downtown Moline cannot use Interstate 74 north of Avenue of the Cities. Traffic will instead be routed off the interstate and onto 19th Street, which runs parallel to and just east of the interstate.
Interstate 74 Bridge construction update
Construction crews work on the south arch for the new Interstate 74 Bridge.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Interstate 74 Bridge construction update
Start of the north arch for the new Interstate 74 Bridge.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Interstate 74 Bridge construction update
Interstate 74 Bridge construction update 03-01-19
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Interstate 74 Bridge construction update
A U.S. flag waves atop of the beginning portion of the arches for the new Interstate 74 Bridge.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Interstate 74 Bridge construction update
A U.S. flag waves atop of the beginning portion of the arches for the new Interstate 74 Bridge.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Interstate 74 Bridge construction update
Interstate 74 Bridge construction update 03-01-19
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Interstate 74 Bridge construction update
Interstate 74 Bridge construction update 03-01-19
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Interstate 74 Bridge construction update
Interstate 74 Bridge construction update 03-01-19
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Interstate 74 Bridge construction update
Night time work on the north arch for the new Interstate 74 Bridge over the Mississippi river between Moline and Bettendorf.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Interstate 74 Bridge construction update
Interstate 74 Bridge construction update 03-01-19
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Interstate 74 Bridge construction update
Interstate 74 Bridge construction update is shown March 1.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Interstate 74 Bridge construction update
Night time work on the north arch for the new Interstate 74 Bridge over the Mississippi river between Moline and Bettendorf.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Interstate 74 Bridge construction update
Concrete boom pumps are used in series to transport concrete from land to pier forms for the new Interstate 74 Bridge.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Interstate 74 Bridge construction update
Night time work on the arches for the new Interstate 74 Bridge over the Mississippi river.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Interstate 74 Bridge construction update
Interstate 74 Bridge construction update 03-01-19
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
