Try 3 months for $3
031319-mda-nws-i74pressconf-024a.JPG

A motorist uses the on-ramp to Interstate 74 from Avenue of the Cities on Tuesday in Moline. The on-ramp is expected to be closed on Monday with a detour in place to reroute traffic down 19th Street.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN, mmclaughlin@qconline.com

The team in charge of the new Interstate 74 bridge and its corridors is calling the next few months "the worst stage of the project" for traffic flow.

Major detours, a lane closure on the bridge and a thru-traffic bypass will demand the most of motorists' patience, beginning today.

Here are the most impactful changes:

• Iowa-bound Interstate 74 through-traffic will be detoured to I-80 and I-280.

• Traffic heading to downtown Moline cannot use Interstate 74 north of Avenue of the Cities. Traffic will instead be routed off the interstate and onto 19th Street, which runs parallel to and just east of the interstate. Read more.

Download PDF I-74 Bridge construction: Moline
Download PDF I-74 Bridge construction: Bettendorf

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments