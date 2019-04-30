Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
There's a flash flood watch for the region under 1 p.m., Wednesday.
According to the watch, "More rounds of showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain will move over the area through early Wednesday afternoon. After Sunday night and Monday morning's heavy rain, many locations are completely saturated, and additional heavy rain is expected to run off. This will bring the threat of both flash flooding and river flooding. While it will not rain the entire time through Wednesday afternoon, there will be several rounds of showers and thunderstorms during that period. 1 to 2 additional inches of rain are possible, with isolated higher amounts in thunderstorms."
A Flash Flood Watch means that flash flooding is possible. Monitor forecasts and take action if flash flood warnings are issued or flash flooding develops
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are possible this afternoon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. The high will be near 50 degrees. East winds will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight showers and possibly a thunderstorm are likely. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. The low will be around 49 degrees. East winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Wednesday: There's a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 64 degrees. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Wednesday night: There will be a slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 49 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
A Flood Warning for the Mississippi River at Locks & Dam 15 remains in effect until further notice.
Earlier today the river was 21.49 feet and rising. Flood stage is 15 feet.
Major flooding is occurring and is forecasted to continue.
The Mississippi is expected to rise to 22.2 feet Wednesday, then begin falling.
At 22 fee, water affects River Drive at the Village of East Davenport. Water is over the seawall at Lindsay Park and Lake Davenport Marinas. Water affects the Davenport approach for the Centennial Bridge. Water affects 3rd Avenue at the John Deere Commons in Moline.
