A Rock Island woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Orion, Ill., on Sunday afternoon, the Illinois State Police said Monday.

The crash occurred at 3:45 p.m. about a mile north of Orion in Henry County.

Police say Sheryl L. Freed, 56, was the driving a gray 2015 Jeep southbound on U.S. 150. Two juveniles also were in the vehicle, according to police. A gray 2014 Dodge Ram pick-up truck pulling a 2017 black trailer driven by Kevin M. Gladkin, 27, of Orion, was driving northbound.

For unknown reasons, the vehicles collided head on, according to police. Freed was killed in the crash.

Police did not say what injuries, if any, Gladkin or the two juveniles suffered in the crash. No other information was released Monday.

The Orion Fire Department, Orion Ambulance, Henry County Sheriff’s Department, and Illinois State Police responded to the scene.

