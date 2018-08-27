One person was taken to a local hospital after police say he drove a dump truck off the roadway and into Crow Creek on Veteran’s Memorial Parkway in Davenport Monday afternoon.
The incident happened around 2 p.m.
Police believe the driver, an adult man who was not identified, suffered a medical issue before the crash.
The Davenport Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating, but no further information was released.
