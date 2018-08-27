Try 1 month for 99¢

One person was taken to a local hospital after police say he drove a dump truck off the roadway and into Crow Creek on Veteran’s Memorial Parkway in Davenport Monday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Police believe the driver, an adult man who was not identified, suffered a medical issue before the crash.

The Davenport Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating, but no further information was released.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments