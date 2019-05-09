A woman suffered minor injuries in a single vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 80 just west of Iowa 130 in northwest Davenport Thursday.
The call came in at 11 a.m..
Preliminary information provided by the Davenport Police Department Thursday indicates the woman was traveling right lane of westbound I-80 near the 292.5 mile marker.
A westbound vehicle in the left lane changed lanes but did not see the woman’s vehicle.
The woman swerved and rolled and flipped numerous times, according to police.
Follow-up is still being done and no charges have been filed at this time.
No other information, including the names of the driver or the types of vehicles they were driving, was released Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.