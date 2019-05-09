{{featured_button_text}}
050919-qct-80-accident

A single vehicle rollover crash on westbound Interstate 80 just west of Iowa 130 in northwest Davenport Thursday, May 9, 2019.

 Kevin E. Schmidt, Quad-City Times

A woman suffered minor injuries in a single vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 80 just west of Iowa 130 in northwest Davenport Thursday. 

The call came in at 11 a.m..

Preliminary information provided by the Davenport Police Department Thursday indicates the woman was traveling right lane of westbound I-80 near the 292.5 mile marker.

A westbound vehicle in the left lane changed lanes but did not see the woman’s vehicle.

The woman swerved and rolled and flipped numerous times, according to police.

Follow-up is still being done and no charges have been filed at this time.

No other information, including the names of the driver or the types of vehicles they were driving, was released Thursday.

