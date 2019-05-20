Jim Flannigan is a Chicago native and a favorite at comedy clubs, corporate events and colleges across the country. He has spent the last decade opening for several of the biggest names in comedy as well as headlining at top comedy clubs (including Zanies and The Improv ) by mixing engaging crowd work with quick, fast paced jokes.
7-10 p.m. Friday, May 24, at Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Tickets are $15 day of the show, $10 in advance at www.eventbrite.com
