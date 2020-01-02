Tray Buchanan, United Township
Tray Buchanan, United Township

United Township's Tray Buchanan
Buchanan sparked the Panthers to back-to-back seasons of 22 wins or more, including a trip to the Class 4A super-sectional as a junior.

Head coach Ryan Webber labeled the guard with the "best will to win of anybody I've ever coached in my career."

The 6-1 Buchanan was a two-time all-state selection. He averaged 20.6 points and 3.7 rebounds per game as a senior and accumulated 1,208 career points in 60 games with UT.

Buchanan enrolled at North Dakota before transferring to Des Moines Area Community College where he was a third team NJCAA All-American last spring.

