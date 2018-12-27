3. Trends. The color gray. Mid-century retro, from furniture to starburst clocks. Increasing use of LVT (luxury vinyl tile) on floors and quartz on countertops. Glass mosaic and subway tile backsplashes. More attention to lighting fixtures and decorating with vintage. Vintage, like retro, is everywhere!
In the area of Christmas decorating, the appeal of inflatables appears to be waning, while in the area of pets, interest in French bulldogs is waxing.
Succulents have become collectors' items, and in container contests, lantana is a favorite new choice for color.
Speaking of color, bright front doors popped up all around the Quads, from lime green to Cozumel blue.
