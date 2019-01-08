A jury trial began Tuesday in Henry County Court for a Massachusetts man charged with Class X felony attempted murder.
Shaun N. Taylor, 37, of East Falmouth, Mass., was charged Oct. 16, 2017, with the attempted murder of an Illinois State Police officer and the Class X felony of aggravated discharge of a firearm.
On Tuesday, Illinois State Police Trooper Andrew Scott testified he stopped Taylor on Interstate 80 around 9:30 p.m. Oct. 15, 2017, for having an obstructed windshield.
Scott said Taylor refused to go with him to his squad car. He also said Illinois State Police Sgt. Sean Veryzer arrived with his K-9, which made a positive alert for the odor of narcotics.
Scott said Taylor told the officers he had been abused his whole life and didn’t trust police or men in general. Scott also said Taylor told them he was a military veteran suffering from post traumatic stress disorder.
Scott said that, at one point, Taylor reached above his head and officers feared he might be reaching for a weapon from the vehicle’s visor. Scott said he saw an M-16 ammunition box inside the vehicle.
Due to Taylor’s repeated refusal to get out of the vehicle, the officers prepared to use their batons to break his windshield. Instead, Taylor fled.
Scott testified he found Taylor’s vehicle less than 10 minutes later at Moens Road and County Highway 5 outside of Atkinson near tall corn and trees. Scott said he got out of his squad and, when he came around the back passenger side, he heard gunfire.
Scott said he ran behind his car and turned to head north when he started to feel bullets hiss past him. He said he encountered Henry County Sheriff’s Deputy David Davis just north of the scene and the two took cover.
Scott said he was 50 to 60 feet from his squad car and steam was rolling out from under the hood.
“We never did have a visual to where the gunfire was coming from,” Scott said.
Scott said “20 or 30 or 40” officers arrived on the scene, including off-duty officers, investigative teams and SWAT teams from both Henry County and the state.
Davis testified that, when he reached the scene, he counted 10 rounds that sounded like rifle fire. He said Scott was walking toward him on Moens Road, telling him to walk a road ditch where tall weeds would provide cover.
Davis said he gave Scott his duty shotgun and kept his duty rifle. He said the two could hear gunfire coming from the west but didn’t know exactly where. No rounds hit Davis’ squad car, he said.
About 5 a.m. Oct. 16, 2017, Taylor surrendered to police, the officers testified.
Taylor’s trial will continue Wednesday in Cambridge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.