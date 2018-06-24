Timber City Adventure Race
Racing divisions
Male – 1. Alex Walschinski, Platteville, Wis.; 2. Steve Anstoetler, Dubuque
Female – 1. Annette Wittorck, Ottumwa, Iowa; 2. Emily Stumpf, Burlington
Male 2-person – 1. Carl Dimmer, Eldridge/Tom Ogihara, Davenport; 2. Chris Krogman, Maquoketa/Cale Krogman, Ankeny, Iowa
Mixed 2-person – 1. Jennifer Mejia, Davenport/Sterling Kingery, Davenport; 2. Kathy Seyfert, Delmar, Iowa/Terry Nims, Delmar, Iowa
Female 4-person – 1. Kathy Patterson, Maquoketa; Coleen Burke, Bernard, Iowa; Barb Otting, Cascade, Iowa; Ann Noonan, Cascade, Iowa
Mixed 4-person – 1. Brandon Starr, Maquoketa; Chad Thompson, Maquoketa; Melanie Kluever, Maquoketa; Becky Koranda, Maquoketa
Recreation divisions
Male 20-34 – 1. Jacob Kirk, Maquoketa; 2. Bobby Rinzel, Maquoketa; 3. Chad Till, Maquoketa
Male 35-49 – 1. Jeff Laban, Bellevue, Iowa; 2. Joel Tubbs, Maquoketa; 3. Eric Butler, Durango, Iowa
Male 50-ver – 1. Dean Kloft, Maquoketa; 2. Daryl Davison, Maquoketa; 3. Roger DeGroot, Cedar Falls
Female 20-34 – 1. Isabelle Gruis, Des Moines
Female 35-49 – 1. Carla Wosoba, Cedar Falls; 2. Carol Schaab, Davenport; 3. Jen Neumann, Cedar Rapids
Female 50-over – 1. Chris Wilke, Janesville, Wis.
Male 2-person 19-under – 1. Jacob Prombo, Perry, Iowa/Gabe Ridenour, Perry, Iowa; 2. Timmy Schmoldt, Evansville, Wis./GunnerKatzenmeyer, Evansville, Wis.
Male 2-person 20-23 – 1. Adam Powers, Polk City, Iowa/Luke Haan, Polk City, Iowa
Male 2-person 35-49 – 1. Peter Wilke, Albany, Wis./ Mark Cottrell, Albany, Wis.; 2. Kevin Their, Cedar Rapids/Jeff Besler, Cedar Rapids
Female 2-person 19-under – 1. Dannah Karolus, Perry, Iowa/Jayleen Karolus, Perry, Iowa
Female 2-person 20-34 – 1. Michelle Haan, Denver/Ashley Haan, Denver
Mixed 2-person 20-34 – 1. Alex Beck, Delmar, Iowa/Sam Hilby, Delmar, Iowa
Mixed 2-person 35-49 – 1. Khristian Becker, Maquoketa/Courtney Becker, Maquoketa
Mixed 2-person 50-ver – 1. Todd Townsend, Orfordville, Wis./Lori Townsend, Orfordville, Wis.
Male 4-person – 1. Ron Annear, Clinton; Adare Griffin, Clinton, Joel Griffin, Clinton; Landon Grage, Clinton
Mixed 4-person – 1. Doug Hute, Maquoketa; Bobby Kirk, Maquoketa; Lindsay Jackson, Maquoketa; 2. Hannah Davison, Andrew, Iowa; Billy Kirk, Andrew, Iowa; Bobby Kirk, Andrew, Iowa; Curtis Roeder, Andrew, Iowa
