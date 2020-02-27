Trice, Badgers snap Michigan win streak

Wisconsin inbounded the ball and D'Mitrik Trice spent a few seconds dribbling on the perimeter. Then he passed to a teammate, who passed back.
After a bit more dribbling, there wasn't much time for Trice to do anything but shoot.
“I knew that I was going to be able to attack or create for somebody else, or find my own shot,” Trice said. “He was sagging off a little bit, so I just took the shot with confidence, and it went in.”
Trice's 3-pointer late in the second half put the Badgers up by six, and they held on for an 81-74 victory over No. 19 Michigan on Thursday night. Trice finished with 28 points for Wisconsin, which snapped the Wolverines' five-game winning streak and extended its own winning streak to five.
The Badgers (18-10, 11-6 Big Ten) never trailed in the game and repelled every Michigan push in the second half. The Wolverines cut a 14-point deficit to three, but after a Wisconsin timeout with 2:50 remaining, Trice sank his 3-pointer to double the lead.
Down by four, Zavier Simpson of the Wolverines was fouled with 27.1 seconds left. He made the first free throw and missed the second, and Michigan's Brandon Johns came up with the rebound and was fouled. But he missed the front end of a 1-and-1, and Wisconsin held on.
Simpson scored a career-high 32 points for the Wolverines (18-10, 9-8), who were without guard Eli Brooks because of a broken nose.
Trice made his first five shots from the field and the Badgers shot 63% in the first half. They were up 43-33 at halftime.
Wisconsin made more 3-pointers (11) than Michigan attempted (10).
Wisconsin is surging down the stretch even after guard Kobe King left the program around the end of last month.
No. 23 Ohio State 75, Nebraska 54: Kaleb Wesson scored 16 points and had a career-high 18 rebounds and No. 23 Ohio State got out to a quick double-digit lead on its way to the victory.
Ohio State (19-9, 9-8 Big Ten), playing without injured starting forward Kyle Young, won for the fourth time in five games. Nebraska (7-21, 2-15) lost its 13th straight.
The Buckeyes rode the momentum of their 79-72 win over Maryland on Sunday to a fast start. They led 26-12 after making 9 of their first 11 shots, including 5 of 6 3-pointers.
Duane Washington Jr. made three straight 3s to open the game and finished with 14 points. He started for the first time since Jan. 11, taking the place of Young, who sprained an ankle against Maryland.
C.J. Walker had 15 points and matched his season high with five rebounds.
The 6-foot-9, 270-pound Wesson scored eight of the Buckeyes' first 16 points of the second half, working over whoever the undersized Huskers sent to defend him while posting his 11th double-double of the season.
Dachon Burke had 13 points and Cam Mack added 12 for the Cornhuskers, who shot 36 percent and were 3 of 16 on 3s.
Purdue 57, Indiana 49: Trevion Williams scored 19 points and Eric Hunter Jr. added 17 on Thursday to help Purdue hold off a late Indiana charge. The Boilermakers (15-14, 8-10 Big Ten) snapped a four-game losing by winning a seventh straight against their in-state rival.
Devonte Green had 11 points and Justin Smith added eight for the Hoosiers (18-10, 8-9), who had a two-game winning streak end. Indiana has lost five straight at Mackey Arena over the past seven years.
TOP 25
No. 3 Gonzaga 94, San Diego 59: Filip Petrusev had 21 points and nine rebounds as No. 3 Gonzaga beat San Diego 94-59 on Thursday to clinch its eighth straight West Coast Conference regular-season title.
Corey Kispert scored 16 points and Ryan Woolridge had 15 for Gonzaga (28-2, 14-1 WCC), which rebounded from its loss at BYU on Saturday. The win came on a night when former Gonzaga star Adam Morrison was honored.
Joey Calcaterra scored 19 points and Alex Floresca had 11 for undersized San Diego (9-21, 2-13), which has lost 12 straight to Gonzaga.
Gonzaga has won 38 consecutive home games, the longest streak in the country. The Bulldogs are also seeking to play the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament in Spokane.
QC COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Black Hawk 72, Morton 67: The sixth-seeded Black Hawk College men’s basketball team went on the road Thursday night and won its NJCAA Region IV playoff opener over third-seeded Morton.
The game was tied at 63 with under four minutes left, but the Braves finished on a 9-4 run to secure the victory and move to 12-19 and into semifinal action on Sunday at 6 p.m. in Oglesby.
A Delaney Little 3-pointer for Black Hawk broke the 63-all deadlock and gave the Braves the lead they never lost. After two Morton free throws, Terry Ford hit a baseline jumper and Jayin Trumbull added two free throws to give BHC a 70-65 lead. Morton (16-14) hit another bucket, but BHC’s Derez Tipler and Little split free throws after Morton misses – one of which was a blocked 3-pointer by Annawan’s Ben Buresh (six points).
Little led BHC with a game-high 27 points and Ford dropped home 20.
In Sunday's semifinals, coach Darren Bizarri’s BHC club will face 27-4 second-seeded South Suburban, an 86-45 Thursday winner seventh-seeded Oakton. BHC and South Suburban just played on Feb. 15, with SSC taking a 92-67 victory in Moline.