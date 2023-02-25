Trina Feb 25, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View on PetFinder Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Nebraska cheerleader competes by herself at state competition, but crowd doesn't let her feel alone When the cheerleading coach broke the news to Katrina Kohel that she was the only one left on the cheer squad, Kohel was determined to compete anyway. Two people arrested in connection with robbery of Davenport convenience store A Davenport man and woman were arrested Sunday in connection with the armed robbery of a convenience store Saturday night. New Orleans-based coffee chain to open in Davenport this spring Beignets anyone? Discount store in Davenport closing The company has yet to announce a specific closure date. I-74 Bridge construction time-lapse video showcases two years of construction The time-lapse video shows construction on the bridge from 2020-2022.