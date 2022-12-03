Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Davenport police have arrested woman for allegedly lying on a form required to purchase a firearm.
Frank Flanagan led Assumption to a state championship this season. He won't be part of the program's bid to repeat as he has resigned from the position.
Three separate police pursuits during the Thanksgiving holiday have led to three arrests.
Is road salt more trouble than it's worth? Davenport is testing it.
His daughter, Ahnna, was born with a heart defect. His son, Matthew, was discarded by his mother at birth. Brandon Addison's wish is for some help to fix his car.
A veteran son makes things right for his veteran father.
The idea to recreate the moment from the movie “came at the right time, when we were emptying out the manure pit,” Blake Hansen said.
A Clinton man currently on probation in Scott County for being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection with a 2018 Bettendorf shootin…
A man wanted in connection with a series of porch thefts in Davenport turned himself into Davenport Police on Wednesday.
Davenport police are investigating a fight that occurred Monday outside of Adams Elementary School during which one of those involved in the f…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.