The see-through feature on the I-74 bridge overlook is getting poor reviews.
Rudy's Tacos at 326 Cedar Street is closed for good as of Monday. The owner's took to the company Facebook page to make the announcement.
Southeast Little League stays alive in the elimination bracket of the Little League World Series and advances to play the team from the Mountain Region, Santa Clara, Utah, at 10 a.m. Sunday. The game is scheduled to be broadcast on ESPN.
The two people killed Monday when the vehicle they were in crashed in Duck Creek were identified as a Davenport woman and her child. Her other three children survived the crash, though one's injuries were considered life threatening.
What should have been a once-in-a-lifetime experience for Davenport's Southeast Little League was instead marred by national media stoking controversy where it turned out there was none.
Colin Townsend, Ted Swanson and Mason McFate combined to go 7-for-9 and drive in five runs to lead SELL to a 10-2 win over Santa Clara, Utah in the Little League World Series.
The Davenport police are investigating a crash where one adult and one child died and three children were injured around 10:55 p.m. on Monday,…
A single vehicle crash on Interstate 280 early Sunday morning has left the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle deceased.
A Davenport-based street preacher spent part of Tuesday at the scene of a fatal car accident in the 3300 bock of North Fairmount Street
"American Picker" Frank Fritz says he is on the mend after suffering a stroke.
