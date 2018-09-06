The Illinois Fall Trout Fishing season will open Saturday, Oct. 20, according a state of Illinois news release.
The season will be open in 57 ponds, lakes and streams, including Prospect Park in Rock Island County. No trout may be kept during the fly fishing period that begins Oct. 6, but all anglers can keep trout after the opening of the regular fall trout season on Oct. 20. No trout may be taken from any stocked sites from Oct. 1 until 5 a.m. Oct. 20. Anyone attempting to harvest before the legal harvest season will be issued citations.
Anglers, including those using fly fishing gear, who intend to release fish caught before Oct. 20, must have valid fishing license and an Inland Trout Stamp, unless they are younger than 16, blind or disabled or are an Illinois resident on leave from active duty in the Armed Forces. The daily catch limit for each angler is five trout.
Fishing licenses and Inland Trout Stamps are available at DNR Direct license and permit locations, which includes many bait shops, sporting goods stores and retail outlets. Visit dnr.illinois.gov/DNRDirectMonitor/VendorListing.aspx for locations. They can also be bought via credit card at dnr.illinois.gov.
— Times Staff
