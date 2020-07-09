Trump is our bubble boy

WASHINGTON — In a storm of national challenges, perhaps the most urgent one is this: The president inhabits a different country from the rest of us.

It is a land where the novel coronavirus is harmless. Where hydroxychloroquine is still a miracle drug. Where President Donald Trump's handling of the pandemic is an example to the world. It is a land where Black Lives Matter is a movement of looting and violent subversion. Where the Confederacy is part of "our heritage." Where police brutality is the desired norm. It is a land where every bad poll is a political plot, and the "silent majority" will always ride to Trump's rescue.

Trump is not only using this right-wing information bubble to exploit his supporters. He seems, increasingly, to have taken up residence there. As his failures have multiplied, his hold on political reality has loosened. Trump has become our "boy in the bubble," with an intellectual immune system too weak for him to survive exposure to reality.