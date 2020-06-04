Trump is uniting Americans — against him

I ran into the Rev. Rob Fisher, rector of St. John's, who said he had been given no warning that the president intended to use his church as a backdrop for photographs that are already being used in Trump campaign ads. "The only way to the next step is that voices need to be heard, not tanks and guns," Fisher said.

La Voyce Reid, a social worker who lives in the Virginia suburbs, told me that "this is my first time ever coming out to a protest." Reid, who is African American, said she grew up in South Central Los Angeles and remembered the Rodney King riots in 1992. She brought along her 15-year-old daughter and her 22-year-old son because she thought it was important for them to be there, too. "Sitting at home and watching on television just wasn't enough."

Chris Bostick, who is black, and his friend Jordan Gault, who is white, both work as bartenders and are currently laid-off. They said it was important to them to be physically present. Gault held a sign that read, "Whites are not all racists, Blacks are not all criminals, Cops are not all killers, We are all human."