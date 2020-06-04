Trump just offers empty threats

As The Washington Post's JM Rieger pointed out a year ago, Trump had by that time made at least 32 threats for which he wound up with little or nothing to show, including: placing tariffs on certain Mexican, Chinese and European goods, closing the border with Mexico, demanding General Motors open a new plant in Ohio, taking away NBC's broadcast license, changing tax law for the NFL, withdrawing from NAFTA and NATO, pulling troops out of Syria and South Korea, boycotting AT&T, cutting fire aid for California and ending foreign aid.

And before all that, Politico's Jack Shafer reminds us, Trump directed Michael Cohen to make at least 500 threats to businesses and journalists over 10 years, according to his convicted former lawyer's congressional testimony.

Friends and foes alike have learned that his threats are hollow. When Trump in 2018 threatened Iran with "CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED," the Iranian president said there was no need to respond to "empty threats." North Korea continues its nuclear program without Trump's threatened "fire and fury." During trade negotiations, Trump said a deal with China was contingent on respecting Hong Kong's status. China made the trade deal and is now quashing Hong Kong's autonomy.