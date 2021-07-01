Trump Organization, CFO indicted on tax fraud charges

The Trump Organization is the entity through which the former president manages his many ventures, including his investments in office towers, hotels and golf courses, his many marketing deals and his TV pursuits. Trump's sons Donald Jr. and Eric have been in charge of the day-to-day operations since he became president.

Weisselberg came under scrutiny in part because of questions about his son's use of a Trump apartment at little or no cost.

Weisselberg's son Barry — who managed a Trump-operated ice rink in Central Park — paid no reported rent while living in a Trump-owned apartment in 2018, and he was charged just $1,000 per month — far below typical Manhattan prices — while living in a Trump apartment from 2005 to 2012, the indictment said.

Allen Weisselberg himself, an intensely private man who lived for years in a modest home on Long Island, continued to claim residency there despite living in a company-paid Manhattan apartment, prosecutors said.

By doing so, Weisselberg concealed that he was a New York City resident and avoided paying hundreds of thousands in federal, state and city income taxes, instead collecting about $133,000 in refunds to which he was not entitled, prosecutors said.