Trump threatens to move RNC without assurances from governor

"State health officials are working with the RNC and will review its plans as they make decisions about how to hold the convention in Charlotte," Cooper spokeswoman Dory MacMillan said in an email. "North Carolina is relying on data and science to protect our state's public health and safety."

Vice President Mike Pence said Monday on Fox News Channel that convention planning takes months and suggested a state that's loosened more restrictions could host. He praised reopenings in Texas, Florida and Georgia -- all states with Republican governors.

Calling Trump's remarks "a very reasonable request," Pence told Fox that "having a sense now is absolutely essential because of the immense preparations that are involved, and we look forward to working with Governor Cooper, getting a swift response and, if needs be, if needs be, moving the national convention to a state that is farther along on reopening and can say with confidence that we can gather there."