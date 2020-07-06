Trump want you to 'grow numb' to deaths

After denying the very existence of coronavirus for weeks, then explicitly disavowing all responsibility for its carnage, then blaming a dozen other people and entities for his own disastrous failures, then flirting with the idea of playing "wartime president" against the pandemic only to rapidly jettison that pose, President Donald Trump has now adopted yet another posture toward the biggest public health emergency in modern times:

Suck it up, America.

Over the weekend, Trump claimed that "99 percent" of cases are "totally harmless." This disgusting lie appears based on an absurdly downgraded death rate calculation and ignores multiple realities: The virus' degradations are severe and persistent even in many who survive it, and carriers spread it to others — indeed, we're hitting new highs in case levels as we speak.

But claims like this will be increasingly central to Trump's reelection effort. The Washington Post reports that his advisers, recognizing the dire threat the virus poses to his chances, are seeking to "reframe his response":

"The goal is to convince Americans that they can live with the virus - that schools should reopen, professional sports should return, a vaccine is likely to arrive by the end of the year and the economy will continue to improve.