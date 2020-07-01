Trump's rhetoric is driving away swing voters

There is still time for the president to turn things around, and he has one thing going for him: The economic recovery is happening much sooner than anyone expected. We were supposed to lose more than 8 million jobs in May, but instead the economy created 2.5 million. Economists predict we will see similar jobs numbers in the coming months, and that the economy will grow at a 20% or even 30% clip in the third quarter and continue double-digit growth in the fall.

That means Trump will likely be riding a wave of great economic news going into November. With the economy regaining steam, Trump can ask swing voters: Do you want to keep this recovery going? Or will you risk it all by putting Democrats in charge? It's a question that will resonate because, despite his negative poll numbers, the one area in which voters still trust Trump way more than Biden is the economy.

Many Americans who don't approve of Trump know it is in their own self-interest to reelect him. But Trump has to give those voters permission to vote in their own self-interest. Right now, he is not doing so. Meanwhile, Biden is giving those voters permission to defect. He is positioning himself as an inoffensive moderate who has pushed back against his party's socialist bent -- saying we need to reform, not dismantle, the police, and embracing incremental change on health care by rejecting Medicare-for-all in favor of a public option.