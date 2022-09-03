Tubbs' sell North Scott Press after 51 years

Bill Tubbs had his first byline with the North Scott Press 51 years ago. Thursday, he and his wife Linda officially turned over the keys to a new owner.

Tubbs started with the paper just a few months after he graduated from the University of Iowa with a degree in agricultural journalism. At his start, he did everything in the business from selling ads to keeping up with the latest meetings and what was going on around town.

"This is the only job I've ever had," he said.

In spring 2021, Bill, with his wife and co-owner, Linda, began the search to find someone to take over. A broker looked both nationally and locally for the right fit before finally landing on J. Louis Mullen, of Buffalo Wyoming. Mullen owns a string of newspapers; the North Scott Press makes number six in Iowa.

Tubbs said the decision was one the couple took their time to make, but they were ready to pass the baton onto someone who they knew would uphold the quality of news they were used to producing. Mullen's passion and commitment to community news is what sealed the deal.

Looking into the future, Linda said she is ready to retire and spend more time with her grandchildren. Bill, on the other hand will keep his weekly column, Impressions, but he cannot pinpoint what he will miss just yet.

"I guess I'll find out as I go on," he said.

But one thing is clear: He may no longer be the owner, but his pride in the staff will remain strong. The conference room at the North Scott Press is wallpapered in awards- so many, that Tubbs said they had to be stacked in the backroom until more wall space can be found.

He may have helped get the paper off the ground, but he credits his staff for the continued success. Bill said one thing he has learned at the end of the career that he did not know at the beginning, was learning about his community daily. That, he said, is what makes it worth it.

"My greatest joy has been seeing this community succeed," he said.