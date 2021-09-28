Tuesday's Prep Report for QCTimes

Girls volleyball
Pleasant Valley 3, Davenport North 0: It was a successful and joyous senior night for the Pleasant Valley High School volleyball team on Tuesday as the Spartans rolled to a 25-10, 25-8, 25-6 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over Davenport North.
Halle Vice led the Spartans with seven kills and Kora Ruff dished out 20 assists to lead the Spartans, who are now 21-3 overall, 6-0 in MAC action.
North's Wildcats dropped to 0-13, 0-5.
Bettendorf 3, Muscatine 0: The hosting Bettendorf volleyball team had to fight for the victory, but came away with a 25-21, 25-21, 25-15 Mississippi Athletic Conference sweep in its senior night match
The Bulldogs moved to 12-10, 4-2 in MAC and into a tie with North Scott (4-2 MAC) in the MAC standings behind Pleasant Valley and Davenport Assumption.
Lillie Petersen led the Bulldogs with a match-high 13 kills and two blocks. Ellie Erpelding (19) and Dalaney Yeggy (11) led the winners in assists. Chloe Bell and Olivia Wiley each had 12 digs to lead Bettendorf in that category and Kayt Sowards led the winners with four aces.
Muscatine (10-8, 1-5 MAC) was led by Meadow Freers' nine kills with Hannah Jensen adding seven. Grace Bode had 18 digs in the match and Ashlyn McGinnis dished out 16 assists.
North Scott 3, Davenport West 0: The North Scott High School girls volleyball team took care of business again Tuesday night, sweeping Davenport West 25-18, 25-14, 25-12 in Mississippi Athletic Conference action.
The Lancers moved to 20-4 overall, 4-2 in MAC action with their sixth straight victory and remained in third place in the league behind Pleasant Valley and Davenport Assumption.
Halee Clare and Mya Verdon led West with three kills each as Faith Rettler dished out 10 assists. Sydney Westerhof produced two blocks and Abby Raes logged a team-best seven digs for the Falcons (2-20, 1-6 MAC).
Geneseo 2, Galesburg 0: The Geneseo High School girls volleyball team battled for a 25-17, 25-19 Western Big 6 Conference victory Tuesday evening in Galesburg.
Hannah Copeland led Geneseo with nine kills, 13 digs and two aces. Lauren Johnsen and Alysia Perez led the Maple Leafs with eight and seven assists, respectively. Bailey Huizenga and Delainey VanRykce each had six digs for the Leafs.
Abby Lingafelter and Abby Endthoff each logged five kills for the Silver Streaks (7-12, 2-8 Big 6).
Boys soccer
Geneseo 10, Alleman 0: The Geneseo High School boys soccer team enjoyed its senior night festivities on Tuesday, handling Alleman 10-0 in Western Big 6 Conference action.
Geneseo is 4-1 after the victory and the Pioneers dropped to 0-5.
Rock Island 3, Galesburg 0: In a battle of teams that were tied with 2-2 Western Big Conference records, the visiting Rock Island Rocks managed to pull off a 3-0 road victory over hosting Galesburg Tuesday evening.
Boys cross country
Riverdale runs away with crown: The Riverdale High School boys cross country team made quick work of the competition at the Tuesday’s Three Rivers Athletic Conference Championships.
Led by a 1-2-3 sweep by Tommy Murray, Landis Musser and Peyton Sand, the Rams totaled just 19 points in easily outdistancing runner-up Sterling Newman 19-62 in the 11-team gathering.
Cameron Overton (17:33.20) and Caden Lundin (17:36.70) finished in sixth and seventh as the Rams just missed putting up a perfect run.
Murray added to his collection of victories by cruising through the three-mile Bureau Valley Junior High School course in 16-minutes, 10.1 seconds. Musser clocked a 16:43.9 finish and Sand finished in 17:05.5, nearly 20 seconds ahead of fourth place.
Kewanee’s Colin Vanstechelman (17:30.4) rounded out the top five finishers.
Behind Sterling Newman in the team results were Erie-Prophetstown (105), Sherrard (143), Mendota (158), Kewanee (166), Bureau Valley (177), Orion (194), Monmouth-Roseville (194), Princeton (209) and Rockridge (290).
Girls cross country
Sherrard girls win title: Honors were spread out among the schools represented at Tuesday’s Three Rivers Athletic Conference girls cross country championships.
The Sherrard High School squad ran off with team honors, holding off Erie-Prophetstown for the crown as Orion’s Olivia Thomsen snared individual accolades with a victory in the three-mile race at Bureau Valley Junior High School in Manlius.
Thomsen put plenty of distance between herself and the field as she clocked in at 19-minutes, 45-seconds, well ahead of Kewanee runner-up Natalee Martin’s 21:24.30 clocking.
Helping to secure the team title, Sherrard’s Beth Churchill (21:52.4) finished fourth ahead of Erie-Prophetstown’s Dylan Chandler (21:56.6) to round out the top five placers.
Sherrard finished with 43 points and E-P 53 as they were followed by Princeton (73), St. Bede (91), Rockridge (102) and Bureau Valley (129) in the six-team gathering.
