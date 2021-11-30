TUESDAY'S PREP REPORT:

Girls basketball
Pleasant Valley 41, Muscatine 30: After Pleasant Valley pulled out to a 14-point lead in the first half, the Muscatine Muskies pulled to within four early in the fourth, only to have the Spartans go on a run to complete the victory by a 41-30 final in Tuesday's Mississippi Athletic Conference opener in Muscatine.
Halle Vice started out hot and out-scored Muscatine 15-13 at halftime by herself. The junior forward ended with a game-high 20 points on 8 of 13 shooting from the floor.
Vice picked up a foul in each of the first three quarters and was whistled for her fourth within the first couple minutes of the fourth sending her to the bench. That opened the floor for Muscatine’s Karly Ricketts to score five of her team-high 13 points to make it a one possession game at 32-29 with just over five minutes left.
Reagan Pagniano ended with seven for PV (1-0), which led 15-5 at the end of the first quarter and 25-13 at halftime.
But turnovers early and turnovers late cost Muscatine (1-1), which committed 24 in total.
The Muscatine girls had won two straight in the series and four of the last five against the Spartans, a run preceded by 11 straight PV victories.
Central DeWitt 52, Davenport Central 48: The Central DeWitt Sabers had to scratch and claw to pull out their season opener and give first-year head coach Justin Schiltz his first Sabers victory, posting a 52-48 win over visiting Davenport Central in Mississippi Athletic Conference action Tuesday.
Central dropped to 0-2, having lost its first two games by a total of seven points.
Clinton 41, Davenport West 38: The Clinton River Queens evened their season record at 1-1 while handing the hosting Davenport West Falcons a 41-38 defeat in their season and Mississippi Athletic Conference opener Tuesday in Davenport.
Boys basketball
Dubuque Senior 58, Davenport Central 48: In the season-opener for both, the Dubuque Senior Rams topped the hosting Davenport Central Blue Devils 58-48 at the George Marshall Gym.
Iowa City West 71, Davenport West 56: In the battle of Wests, Iowa City West came out on top on its home court, handing the visiting Davenport West Falcons the 71-56 setback in the nonconference season opener for both clubs.
After leading 14-9 after the opening eight minutes, the Trojans took control in the second quarter, blowing out to a 42-23 halftime lead.
West settled in a bit in the second half, outscoring the hosts 33-29 in the final 16 minutes, but the Falcons could never gain the lead.
It was the fourth straight victory for the Trojans in the set which also included Iowa City West victories in 2019, 2012 and 2011.
C.R. Jefferson 74, at Clinton 40: Cedar Rapids Jefferson won its sixth straight battle against the hosting Clinton River Kings Tuesday in non-conference action in Clinton.
Princeton 76, Alleman 32: Points were tough to come by for the Alleman High School basketball team in Tuesday’s road non-conference opener as the Pioneers dropped a 76-32 decision to the Princeton Tigers at Prouty Gym.
The Tigers opened the contest with the first 22 points to take control and rolled to a 42-12 halftime lead.
Wrestling
St. Bede 48, Alleman 28: The Alleman High School wrestling team picked up four solid victories, but a combination of bad losses and forfeits were too much to overcome in a 48-28 dual loss to St. Bede.
Senior Dalton Nimrick (113), freshman Joey Magee (220) and junior Charlie Jagusah (285) all won with quick pins. Junior Andrew Torres (182) racked up a 15-1 major decision.
Jagusah had the shortest work night for the Pioneers, needing just 23 seconds to record his heavyweight pin. Nimrick needed just :47 to pick up his six team points and Magee 1:34 for his 15-1 victory.