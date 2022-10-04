TUESDAY'S ROUNDUP:

Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season Tuesday night, breaking Roger Maris' American League record and setting what some fans consider baseball's "clean" standard.

The 30-year-old Yankees slugger drove a 1-1 slider from Texas right-hander Jesús Tinoco into the first row of seats in left field when leading off the second game of New York's day-night doubleheader.

After No. 99 took a smooth, mighty swing, he had a wide smile on his face as he rounded the bases and his Yankees teammates streamed out of the dugout to celebrate with him. They stayed away from home plate, letting Judge step on it before sharing hugs and high-fives.

Judge's mother and father were in the stands to see Judge end a five-game homerless streak, including Game 1 of the doubleheader when he was 1 for 5 with a single.

The ball was caught by a fan in Section 31, who was then taken with security to have the ball authenticated.

Another fan was escorted away after leaping out of the seats into a gap between the seats and the left-field wall.

Maris' 61 for the Yankees in 1961 had been exceeded six times previously, but all were tainted by the stench of steroids. Mark McGwire hit 70 for the St. Louis Cardinals in 1998 and 65 the following year. Barry Bonds hit an MLB-record 73 for the San Francisco Giants in 2001, and the Chicago Cubs' Sammy Sosa had 66, 65 and 63 during a four-season span starting in 1998.

Cardinals 8, Pirates 7: Albert Pujols drove in two more runs and the St. Louis Cardinals went on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates in 10 innings Tuesday night.

Pujols hit a two-run single in the third inning to push his career total to 2,218 RBIs. That came a night after he broke a tie with Babe Ruth for second place on the career list. Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,287.

Juan Yepez gave the Cardinals the win when he hit a tiebreaking single with one in the 10th inning off Chase De Jong (6-3) to score automatic runner Ben DeLuzio.

The Cardinals threw out the potential tying run at home in the bottom of the 10th.

Chris Stratton (10-4) pitched two scoreless innings for the win.

Pujols’ hit put the Cardinals ahead 3-1 but the Pirates answered with six runs in the bottom of the third.

The Cardinals then scored four runs in the seventh inning to tie the score at 7-all.

Reds 3, Cubs 2: Spencer Steer doubled off Brandon Hughes in the ninth inning to score Stuart Fairchild and the Cincinnati Reds avoided their 100th loss, beating the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night.

The Reds (62-99) are trying to avoid the second 100-loss season in franchise history. Cincinnati finished 61-101 in 1982.

Chuckie Robinson tied it for Cincinnati in the seventh with a two-run homer off Keegan Thompson.

Willson Contreras and Nico Hoerner homered for the Cubs. Hughes (2-3) took the loss. The season finale on Wednesday could be Contreras' final game in a Cubs uniform.

Cubs starter Javier Assad allowed only four hits over five scoreless innings, retiring 11 straight in one stretch.

Hoerner’s homer, his 10th of the season, made it 2-0 in the seventh before the Reds rallied.

White Sox 8, Twins 3: Lucas Giolito allowed just two hits in seven innings as the Chicago White Sox beat the Twins on Tuesday night.

Elvis Andrus hit his third homer in four games, a three-run shot, as the White Sox cruised to their second straight win after Tony La Russa stepped down as manager on Monday.

Giolito allowed two runs on two hits and two walks and hit two batters as he won for the first time since Aug. 24. Tabbed as the White Sox ace before the season, Giolito finished 11-9 with a 4.90 ERA in an inconsistent season that mirrored his team.

Gavin Sheets had two RBIs, and Yoán Moncada, Eloy Jiménez and Adam Engel each drove in a run with a double as the White Sox won their fifth in six to improve to 81-80.