1. The Tug Fest
The competition, and the cooperation, will be strong between Port Byron and LeClaire in the 33rd annual Tug Fest from Thursday-Saturday. The event will feature live bands, carnival rides, food, a children’s tug and a fireworks spectacular at 9:30 p.m. Friday. The Tug involves 2,700-foot-long, 680-pound rope stretched across the river between the two towns. Eleven teams from each side will be pitted against each other to pull in the most feet of rope. Admission is free in both locations on Thursday, Family Night.
Thursday-Saturday, The Tug about noon, LeClaire and Port Byron. $5 LeClaire, $4 Port Byron on Friday and Saturday; free admission Thursday night.
