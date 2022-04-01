Tulips pop in Pella

Be sure to join your Plus 60 friends and our travel partner, Tri-State Travel, for a day trip to the Pella Tulip Festival.

Travel back in time with us Thursday, May 5, to a European village featuring an authentic windmill, brilliant tulips and excitement as we celebrate this colorful festival. Pella is beautiful and unique all year long, but at Tulip Time it comes alive. Three days each spring, Pella is bursting with color and excitement for residents and visitors alike. The annual festival features thousands of tulips, parades, great authentic food, a Dutch market, Dutch dancing, Dutch costumes, the sounds of wooden shoes and more. Be transported to the Netherlands in the Midwest.

We depart at 7 a.m. from the Quad-City Times, 500 E. 3rd St., Davenport. We make a stop at the Stoney Creek Hotel parking lot to pick up our Illinois friends and depart at 7:30 a.m. from downtown Moline. After a short fast-food break in Williamsburg, we arrive in Pella at approximately 10:45 a.m. for a day of exploration. Enjoy this opening day for the festival. Stop for lunch on your own at one of the local restaurants or street vendors.

Wander the streets, visit the shops and take photos by one of the many tulip gardens. Allow a bit of time to sample some Dutch pastries at one of the local bakeries. My favorites are the Dutch letters, a crisp, flaky confection, filled with yummy almond paste, or the delicious almond or coconut macaroon cookies. Once you have satisfied your sweet tooth and shopped festive markets, take in the afternoon parade at 2:30 on the town square. Your ticket includes entry to the grandstand for a view of the festivities.

We leave Pella at 4:30 p.m. for our trip home after having taken in all that Pella at Tulip Time has to offer. We will make a dinner stop at Coral Ridge Mall in Coralville on the way back. This will give you time to stretch your legs and get a bite to eat in the food court. Our arrival back in Moline will be around 8:30 p.m. with a Davenport arrival at 9 p.m.

Your tour includes deluxe motor coach transportation and a grandstand seating ticket. Your tour price is $100. Contact Tri-State Travel 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 800-779-4869 to register. The deadline for registration is April 27.

