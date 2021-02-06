Turnovers plague Panthers in loss

CEDAR FALLS — Ben Jacobson has been talking all season about how important it is for the Northern Iowa men’s basketball team to get a fast start, be consistent on both ends of the floor and play a full 40 minutes.
UNI was able to check a couple of those boxes Saturday in a thrilling 61-57 Missouri Valley Conference loss to Indiana State at the McLeod Center.
But turnovers haunted the Panthers.
UNI had 17 turnovers Saturday, a fact Jacobson said he would address before Sunday’s game. He believes they were key in preventing the Panthers from taking an even bigger lead in the first half and possibly preserving the win.
“ISU did a great job pressuring us,” Jacobson said. “This is Greg’s (Lansing) best defensive team, but I would say half of those turnovers were self-inflicted.”
Turnovers plagued the Panthers most of the night as one inside pass after another trickled off the fingertips of UNI players hoping to score inside and either out of bounds or into the hands of the Sycamores.
Jacobson said that a few of the offensive possessions with seven or eight minutes left in the first half were key.
“We continued to play good defense then, but we didn’t take advantage, and turnovers were a part of that,” Jacobson said. “I feel like we had a chance to have 30 or 31 points at the half if we took care of the ball.”
The Panthers (5-12 overall, 3-8 MVC) came out fast and never trailed in the first half, taking a 10-2 lead at the 15:18 mark to start the game. UNI then built an 18-9 lead with 12 minutes left in the half to force an Indiana State timeout.
Then, at the 8:19 mark of the first half, senior guard Tywhon Pickford stole the ball deep in Indiana State territory and ran the floor to finish the play with an inside jumper to give the Panthers a 20-14 lead.
But Indiana State didn’t go away and finally tied the game at 25 with 1:28 left in the half. A buzzer-beating long 3-pointer from sophomore forward Noah Carter gave the Panthers a 28-25 halftime advantage.
Indiana State (11-8, 8-5) took a 31-30 lead — its first of the night — three minutes into the second half and never looked back, although the Panthers kept the game close.
The Sycamores continued to build the lead and held an eight-point advantage late into the half, thanks in part to ISU standout Tyreke Key, who scored a game-high 31 points on 12-of-18 shooting.
Jacobson said not many teams have an answer for the first team All-MVC player.
“We obviously had the intention of doing a better job against him tonight,” he said. “He’s going to make some hard shots. He got loose in transition and that hurt. He showed why he is one of the best players in the conference.”