Turnovers plague Panthers in loss

CEDAR FALLS — Ben Jacobson has been talking all season about how important it is for the Northern Iowa men’s basketball team to get a fast start, be consistent on both ends of the floor and play a full 40 minutes.

UNI was able to check a couple of those boxes Saturday in a thrilling 61-57 Missouri Valley Conference loss to Indiana State at the McLeod Center.

But turnovers haunted the Panthers.

UNI had 17 turnovers Saturday, a fact Jacobson said he would address before Sunday’s game. He believes they were key in preventing the Panthers from taking an even bigger lead in the first half and possibly preserving the win.

“ISU did a great job pressuring us,” Jacobson said. “This is Greg’s (Lansing) best defensive team, but I would say half of those turnovers were self-inflicted.”

Turnovers plagued the Panthers most of the night as one inside pass after another trickled off the fingertips of UNI players hoping to score inside and either out of bounds or into the hands of the Sycamores.

Jacobson said that a few of the offensive possessions with seven or eight minutes left in the first half were key.