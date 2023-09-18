SPORTS ON TV
COLLEGE SOCCER
5 p.m. -- Maryland at Penn State;BTN
7 -- Northwestern at Wisconsin;BTN
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
9 -- Stanford at California;PAC12N
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 -- Chicago White Sox at Washington;NBCSCH
6 -- Philadelphia at Atlanta;TBS
6:40 -- Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs;Marquee
6:45 -- Milwaukee at St. Louis;BSN-Midwest
SOCCER
2 -- Champions League, group stage: Lazio at Atletico Madrid;CBSSN
TENNIS
6:30 a.m. -- WTA: Guangzhou;TENNIS
Noon -- WTA: Guadalajara;TENNIS
WNBA PLAYOFFS
6 -- Game 2: Washington at New York;ESPN
8 -- Game 2: Atlanta at Dallas;ESPN