See Twen, a psychedelic rock band from Nashville, with Jenny O., a rock singer from Los Angeles, this week at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. for the Wednesday night show. Tickets cost $10 in advance and are available at raccoonmotel.com.

7 p.m. Wednesday, Raccoon Motel, $10

