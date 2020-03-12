Two-day St. Patrick's event still on at Kavanaugh's in Rock Island. 6,000 expected

At 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Tim Kavanaugh, owner of Kavanaugh's Hilltop Tap, saw two cars stop by his Rock Island-based establishment.

"They stopped to take pictures of our tents going up,'' Kavanaugh said. "They gave me 'thumbs up' that they will be part of the party.''

As the COVID-19 disease spreads, some local St. Patrick's Day-themed events are being canceled, but Kavanaugh confirmed the eighth annual Shamrockin' Paddy O' Pardy is a go. It's set to begin at 8 p.m. Friday with blues star Hector Anchondo performing.

The bash will be kicked up a notch Saturday, when a bevy of bands will perform, and food and drink specials will be offered. An estimated 6,000-plus Quad-Citians are expected to make their way to the Hilltop for the celebration. Saturday events will begin at 10 a.m., and the first of five bands will perform at noon.

"We understand everyone's concerns over COVID-19, and we respect those who wish to avoid crowds,'' said Kavanaugh, who has been planning this weekend's celebration for several months with business partner Scott Hancock.

