The Quad-City Times Bix 7 brings people back every year for the fun atmosphere and good music, in addition to the running.
Jenna Bell, Abbey Knox and Carrie Schlindwein completed the Prairie Farms Quick Bix then headed over to the post-race party to eat, drink and enjoy each others company.
Schlindwein ran her first Quick Bix, with Knox and Bell running their third.
Bell has run the full Quad-City Times Bix 7 eight times and the Prairie Farms Quick Bix three times.
The good weather and atmosphere made it easier to complete the race, Schlindwein said.
And Knox and Bell are both pregnant for this Bix 7, making the event even more special.
How did that affect their times? "It was a little slower," Knox said.
