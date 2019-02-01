Two Quad-Cities attorneys have been penalized by the Illinois Supreme Court.
Rock Island Attorney John G. Steckel, licensed in 2000, has been suspended for 18 months and pending further court order, according to the Attorney Registration & Disciplinary Commission. Steckel must also make restitution, though the release did not specify in what form or to what extent.
"He neglected the family law matters of three clients and did not return the unearned portions of two clients’ security retainers after they discharged him," the release states. "He also did not return client records and dishonestly told one client that the law required the client to pay for a copy of his records before they could be returned to the client."
Steckel, 47, Rock Island, also faces two felony cases in Rock Island County, according to county court records.
In February 2017, he was charged with criminal drug conspiracy and possession of a controlled substance as the result of an investigation by the Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group, according to court records.
He was accused of agreeing to represent a woman in exchange for Adderall, according to court records. Authorities also contend he was in illegal possession of less than 15 grams of Adderall.
In the second case, Steckel is accused of defrauding a drug or alcohol screening test on Aug. 28.
He was free on a $50,000 bond as of Jan. 3, court records state.
Both cases were pending as of Friday, according to court records.
Moline Attorney Soo-Hyun Jung, licensed in 2004, was disbarred, the ARDC release states.
"He pled guilty to federal charges of mail fraud and making a false and fraudulent claim to the Internal Revenue Service based upon his misappropriation of at least $83,200 of one client’s income tax refunds and $115,000 of another client’s investment funds," according to the ARDC release.
Jung entered his plea on July 30 after entering into a plea agreement with federal prosecutors, according to court documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa. He is serving a sentence of 38 months and must pay $618,021 in restitution.
