Two shows are on tap on Saturday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. The first show — set for 7 p.m. — features roots rock group Brother Trucker, based in Des Moines. Tickets cost $12. After that, see Sure Sure, a band from Los Angeles, play at 9:30 p.m. Tickets cost $15. For more info and purchase tickets, visit raccoonmotel.com

 

