The Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport, is hosting two shows in one night on Friday. First up, see Vundabar, a pop band from Boston, and Slow Pup at 7 p.m. After that, the rock musician Welles will play starting at 10 p.m. Tickets to both shows are available at raccoonmotel.com.

7 p.m. Friday, Raccoon Motel, $12-$15

