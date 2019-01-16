You've got two show options on Friday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel. First up is J.P. Harris, a country musician from Nashville, who will start playing at 7 p.m. Following that, see Owen, the moniker for singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Mike Kinsella, with Dramatic Lovers at 10 p.m. Tickets cost $12 for each show and are available at raccoonmotel.com.
