You've got two show options on Friday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel. First up is J.P. Harris, a country musician from Nashville, who will start playing at 7 p.m. Following that, see Owen, the moniker for singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Mike Kinsella, with Dramatic Lovers at 10 p.m. Tickets cost $12 for each show and are available at raccoonmotel.com.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments