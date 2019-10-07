Two Step: A Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds tribute acoustic set, will be 8-11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the Redstone Room, River Music Experience, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Tickets, at $10 in advance, $12 day of the show, are available at www.eventbrite.com. Doors open at 7 p.m. Bobby Ray Bunch will open this show for ages 19-plus (minors must be accompanied by parent or guardian.)
8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, River Music Experience, Davenport. $12 day of show.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.