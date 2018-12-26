Four players and Quad City coach Dave Pszenyczny were suspended a combined 20 games Wednesday by the league following a penalty-filled melee Saturday with rival Peoria at the TaxSlayer Center.
Pszenyczny's two-game suspension under Rule 28 (Supplementary Discipline) runs through this weekend's home-and-home set with Evansville. The Storm coach will be able to return to the bench for Peoria's visit on New Year's Eve.
The biggest penalty was a nine-game suspension for the Storm's Al Graves, who was assessed a minor penalty for instigating, a major penalty for fighting and a game misconduct for being the aggressor in an altercation. Graves also left the bench to initiate the fight. Graves will be out until Jan. 18 at Peoria.
QC's Phil Bronner also was assessed a three-game suspension after picking up a major penalty and game misconduct for charging. Bronner's return comes after the New Year at Evansville at Jan. 4.
Peoria's Jake Hamilton (five games) and Storm Phaneuf (one game) also were suspended for their actions in a contest that included 199 penalty minutes, eight ejections, a goalie fight and QC's seventh straight loss, 6-1 to Peoria.
