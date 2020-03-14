Two vying for Mercer County coroner's job in Republican primary

In Mercer County, the only local contested race on the ballot for the March 17 Illinois primary will be the race for Mercer County coroner on the Republican ballot.

Two Republican candidates are running: Gary L. Lucas Sr. is taking on incumbent Gregory Larson. There is no Democratic candidate for the job of coroner.

Following are brief profiles of the candidates.

Gregory Larson

Larson, 58, was elected to his first term as coroner in 2016. He has been a licensed funeral director since 1997.

"I am running for re-election to insure that the families of Mercer County continue to be served with a coroner who has the proper education and training," he said. "Families are the No. 1 priority to me, and their needs are very important to me; thus the need to have the proper credentials."

"I want to also continue the excellent response time to death calls,as that is very important to myself and my staff," he said.

"Also, with my education and training, I am able to make proper decisions on when autopsies are required. This is very important as this saves families from experiencing more stress and pain."