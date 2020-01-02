Tyler Hall, Rock Island

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Hall was more of a late bloomer than some others on this list, but he pieced together an incredible senior season at Rock Island.

The 6-5 Hall averaged 17.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and drained 77 shots from beyond the arc in his final high school season to earn all-state and co-metro player of the year honors. He spurred the Rocks to 23 wins, a Big Six crown and a regional championship.

Hall went to Montana State University and became the Big Sky Conference's all-time leading scorer. He recorded 20.5 points an outing his senior season and finished with 2,518 points in his four years with the Bobcats. He was picked among the top 5 in the G-League Draft by the Westchester Knicks.

