The indie singer-songwriter Tyler Ramsey, formerly the lead guitarist of the rock band Band of Horses, is co-headlining a show with Carl Broemel, a rock musician and member of the band My Morning Jacket, on Thursday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $15 and available at raccoonmotel.com.

7 p.m. Thursday, Raccoon Motel, $15

