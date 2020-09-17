U.S. Attorney: Lawmakers free to pursue Madigan probe

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The U.S. attorney investigating a state government bribery scandal that implicates the longtime House speaker on Thursday OK'd a separate probe by a House committee, but Democrats and Republicans don't agree one how far it can go.

The chairman of the special investigating committee, a Democrat like the investigation's target, House Speaker Michael Madigan, has taken a view rigid enough to preclude anything happening when the panel reconvenes as early as next week. Republicans, whose petition activated the probe, were buoyed by the response to their inquiry, which disclosed that they planned to call Madigan to testify by subpoena if necessary.

John Lausch, U.S. attorney for the northern district of Illinois, told committee leaders by letter that he doesn't object to its investigation of Madigan's role in a decade-long bribery scandal outlined in July in a deferred prosecution agreement with utility company ComEd.

Lausch said the committee would not interfere with the federal investigation as long as it doesn't attempt to link testimony or documents directly to federal prosecutors' activity.

"We just can't ask a witness, 'Tell us everything you told the feds,'" said Rep. Tom Demmer of Dixon, the committee's leading Republican.